

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





A 23-year-old woman is dead after being pulled from water on Sunday evening in the RM of Lac Du Bonnet, according to a press release.

Lac Du Bonnet RCMP said they received a call from McArthur Avenue around 5:45 p.m. of a possible drowning.

Several people attempted to perform CPR on her, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.