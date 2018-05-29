Featured
Police investigating after woman pulled from water in Lac Du Bonnet
Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 10:51AM CST
A 23-year-old woman is dead after being pulled from water on Sunday evening in the RM of Lac Du Bonnet, according to a press release.
Lac Du Bonnet RCMP said they received a call from McArthur Avenue around 5:45 p.m. of a possible drowning.
Several people attempted to perform CPR on her, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.