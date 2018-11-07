

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit is investigating after a woman in her twenties went to the hospital with serious head injuries on Monday.

Officers went to a home in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street around 10:15 p.m. where they found the woman. Police believe she was assaulted.

The woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has now been upgraded to stable.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).