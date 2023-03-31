Police investigating arson at Winnipeg home

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an arson at a home in the city.

The investigation began on Thursday at 4:20 p.m., when officers received a report of an arson at a home in the 3000 block of Pembina Highway.

No one was physically hurt in the incident. The preliminary property damage estimate is $5,000.

Police have yet to lay charges in the incident, but the major crimes unit is still investigating.