WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers are investigating an assault in the city’s Point Douglas area.

On Thursday afternoon, officers closed the westbound lane of Dufferin Avenue between Main Street and Jarvis Avenue. People were asked to avoid the area.

Police said the reason for the closure was due to an assault investigation in the area.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to police for more details.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

