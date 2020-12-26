WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide in the Spence area that happened on Christmas Eve.

According to police, around 5:40 p.m. on December 24, officers were called to a home on Furby Street near Ellice Avenue after an injured man had been found inside.

The man, in his 30’s, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

This is the city’s 43 homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).