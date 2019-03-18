The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the city’s tenth homicide of the year.

Officers were called Sunday around 7 p.m. to the 400 block of Langside Street in the city’s West End.

Police say a man was found assaulted and suffering from severe injuries. He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, where he later died.

Police have not said whether anyone has been taken into custody, or what may have led to the fatal assault.

The homicide unit is investigating.