Police investigating city's 44th homicide
Published Saturday, December 28, 2019 1:56PM CST
Winnipeg police cruisers along with the Identification Unit were seen on the scene in front of a townhouse on Highwater Path on Saturday afternoon. (Source: Gary Robson/ CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Sources tell CTV News police are investigating the city’s 44th homicide of 2019.
Winnipeg Police would not confirm details Saturday, but said they are investigating a serious incident in the Maples.
Winnipeg police cruisers along with the Identification Unit were seen in front of a townhouse on Highwater Path on Saturday afternoon.
Police said no more information will be released about the incident at this time, but said police will make a statement on Sunday.
This is a developing story. More details to come.