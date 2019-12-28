WINNIPEG -- Sources tell CTV News police are investigating the city’s 44th homicide of 2019.

Winnipeg Police would not confirm details Saturday, but said they are investigating a serious incident in the Maples.

Winnipeg police cruisers along with the Identification Unit were seen in front of a townhouse on Highwater Path on Saturday afternoon.

Police said no more information will be released about the incident at this time, but said police will make a statement on Sunday.

This is a developing story. More details to come.