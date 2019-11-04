WINNIPEG -- Emergency crews were on scene Monday morning around 6:20 a.m.. at a crash at Pacific Avenue and Isabel Street.

Images showed a white vehicle up on the sidewalk by the Gang Action Interagency Network building, located at 231 Isabel St.

No one was injured in the crash.

Fire crews were on scene until just after 8 a.m..

The sight of the crash is all clear.

Police are investigating the crash.