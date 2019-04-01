Featured
Police investigating fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision in shopping centre parking lot
Police tweeted around 4 p.m. on Monday that they “apologize for disruptions in the area.” (Source: Scott Sinclair/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 4:52PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, April 2, 2019 7:55AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Garden City Shopping Centre parking lot Monday.
Officers announced Tuesday morning the woman had succumbed to her injuries.
Police said the driver was identified, but don’t have an update on any charges laid.
More information to come.