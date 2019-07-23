

CTV News Winnipeg





Following a busy day of firefighting, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews responded to a fire in an abandoned building in the West End Monday.

Crews were called to the 400 block of Sherbrook Street just before 2 p.m. where they found fire in a two-and-a-half storey converted residential building.

WFPS said no people were found inside and no injuries were reported. No damage estimates are available.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.