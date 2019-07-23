Police investigating fire at abandoned Sherbrook Street building
A fire at this building on Sherbrook Street is under investigation.
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 6:44AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 6:57AM CST
Following a busy day of firefighting, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews responded to a fire in an abandoned building in the West End Monday.
Crews were called to the 400 block of Sherbrook Street just before 2 p.m. where they found fire in a two-and-a-half storey converted residential building.
WFPS said no people were found inside and no injuries were reported. No damage estimates are available.
Police are investigating the cause of the fire.