The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating after a male died on Christmas Day.

Around 7:15 a.m., police went to the 400 block of Victor St. following the report of an injured male.

Once they arrived, officers found the male, who was taken to hospital in critical condition. He later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).