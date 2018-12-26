Featured
Police investigating homicide after male dies on Christmas
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 11:35AM CST
The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating after a male died on Christmas Day.
Around 7:15 a.m., police went to the 400 block of Victor St. following the report of an injured male.
Once they arrived, officers found the male, who was taken to hospital in critical condition. He later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).