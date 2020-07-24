WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers are investigating a homicide that took place near a parking lot between a Tim Hortons and Petro-Canada gas station on Lagimodiére.

Police said they responded to an assault at Lagimodiére and Fermor Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers confirmed a man has died and the homicide unit is investigating.

CTV Winnipeg previously reported that multiple police officers and the forensics unit were on scene Thursday night. The forensics officers were seen taking photos of the area.

As of Friday morning, the Tim Hortons and gas station remain blocked off by police tape.

