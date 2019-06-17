

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide they say happened outside of John M. King School Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of man shot at approximately 5:50 a.m.

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since died.

CTV News observed a backpack and some clothing on the ground near the West End school’s entrance.

Police taped off a large area around the school, as well as parts of the school grounds.

Traffic has also been shut down on Agnes Street between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue.

Members of the homicide unit are also on scene.

According to a spokesperson from the Winnipeg School Division, the school is in a hold and secure.

“The school has been placed in a hold and secure to help facilitate the WPS investigation,” said Radean Carter of the WSD. “Staff and students are considered safe, however, our intention is to ensure nothing impedes the police investigation.”

Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service said the victim was identified, but his name isn’t being released at this time.

He said no arrests have been made at this time.

Carver added that he doesn’t believe there is a risk to the public at this time.

This is Winnipeg's 23rd homicide of the year.