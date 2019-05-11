Featured
Police investigating homicide in Tyndall Park area
(Simon Stones/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 5:31PM CST
Last Updated Monday, May 13, 2019 9:44AM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide in the Tyndall Park area.
Officers were called just after noon on Saturday to an assault near Burrows Avenue and Albina Way.
Police said a man was taken to hospital.
On Monday police confirmed it was a homicide. They will be releasing more details about the investigation and arrests at 11 a.m., which will be streamed live on the CTV Winnipeg website.