Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide in the Tyndall Park area.

Officers were called just after noon on Saturday to an assault near Burrows Avenue and Albina Way.

Police said a man was taken to hospital.

On Monday police confirmed it was a homicide. They will be releasing more details about the investigation and arrests at 11 a.m., which will be streamed live on the CTV Winnipeg website.