Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s 19th homicide in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the scene where several people were fighting just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

They found a man seriously injured and transported him to hospital in critical condition.

He has since died as a result of his injuries.

Police were still on the scene as of Monday morning.

Police are asking anyone that may have information that could assist in their investigation to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).