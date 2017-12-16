Featured
Police investigating North End shooting that sent two to hospital
An early morning shooting in the 300 block of Aikins Street sent two people to hospital.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, December 16, 2017 12:13PM CST
Winnipeg police said around 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a house in the North End where an injured woman was located.
Police said the woman was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.
A teen boy was also taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Const. Jay Murray said it appears the incident in the residence started as a group get together.
Police said a number of witnesses are being interviewed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 207-786-8477.