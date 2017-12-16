

CTV Winnipeg





An early morning shooting in the 300 block of Aikins Street sent two people to hospital.

Winnipeg police said around 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a house in the North End where an injured woman was located.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

A teen boy was also taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Const. Jay Murray said it appears the incident in the residence started as a group get together.

Police said a number of witnesses are being interviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 207-786-8477.