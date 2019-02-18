The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a report that several youths were fighting during a hockey game between Stonewall and Peguis Saturday night.

Police say around 6:30 p.m. Fisher Branch RCMP responded to a call of a disturbance at the Peguis Arena.

Police say when they arrived they were advised the fight was over, the parties had been separated and the youths involved were no longer at scene.

“Initial reports are that a player who was given a penalty got into an altercation with a number of persons believed to be youth, who were responsible for penalty box keeping and score/time keeping,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine in an email to CTV News Monday.



RCMP say the youths are believed to be between 13 and 15 years of age.

They say the fight was between at least four youths and could involve more.

No injuries had been reported at the time.



RCMP continue to investigate and say they are following up with all involved.

