The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a robbery where they said the victim was pushed to the ground and dragged.

Police said around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday a 65-year-old was walking to her vehicle in the area of Sargent Avenue and Sherbrook Street when she noticed two females following her.

Officers allege that shortly after, the victim was pushed to ground causing her to fall on her hands and knees. Then police say one of the females grabbed her purse and dragged her, which caused minor injuries. The women’s purse was taken and the suspects fled the scene.

The allegedly stolen purse had a number of items in it, including money, banking cards, ID, a cellphone and approximately 20 pills of Alprazolam, which police warn could be fatal if taken in large quantities or in combination with alcohol or other drugs.

A news release said one of the suspects is described as a 21-year-old Indigenous woman, who is five foot four inches (162 centimetres) tall with long dark hair. She was wearing a black zip-up sweater with a red checkered shirt underneath and black leggings. She has a black backpack with red stripes.

Police said the second suspect is described as a 21-year-old Indigenous woman who is five foot four inches (162 centimetres) tall with dark hair past her shoulders. She was wearing a black zip-up sweater with black leggings and had a black backpack with pink stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The investigation continues.