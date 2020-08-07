WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating a serious assault on Friday morning near a hotel in the South Point Douglas neighbourhood.

Officers are on scene just outside the Mount Royal Hotel, located on Higgins Avenue. They said there is at least one adult victim.

The Winnipeg police forensic unit is examining evidence in the hotel’s parking lot, which has been blocked off by police tape. This evidence appears to be a blood stain on the ground, a small red duffle bag and a beverage can.

At least five officers were on scene Friday morning just before 6 a.m.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Tara Lopez.