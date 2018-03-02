

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public to help identify six men as part of an investigation into a serious assault.

On Jan. 7th, 2018, police responded to a report of an assault in the 700 block of Corydon Ave. Two men in critical condition were taken to hospital.Their condition was later upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).