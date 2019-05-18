Featured
Police investigating serious collision in St. Vital
Published Saturday, May 18, 2019 5:53PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service’s traffic division is investigating after a serious collision in the St. Vital area Saturday afternoon.
A section of John Forsyth Road near Paddington Road was shut down for part of the day.
Police tape surrounded a vehicle that was flipped onto its side on the front lawn of a home.
Police could not yet confirm any other details.