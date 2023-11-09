WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Police investigating 'serious' crash on Pembina Highway, people told to avoid the area

    A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on an officer at the Public Information Office, in Winnipeg, Sept. 2, 2021. Winnipeg police are reporting the discovery of another Indigenous woman's body in a landfill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on an officer at the Public Information Office, in Winnipeg, Sept. 2, 2021. Winnipeg police are reporting the discovery of another Indigenous woman's body in a landfill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

    Drivers are being asked to avoid a stretch of Pembina Highway due to a serious crash.

    Winnipeg police shared on X there is a serious crash in the area of Pembina Highway and Killarney Avenue. All northbound lanes have been closed between Dalhousie Drive and Killarney, while southbound Pembina has been reduced to two lanes between Kirkbridge and Bairdmore Boulevard.

    Police said people are being asked to avoid the area and traffic is being re-routed eastbound on Dalhousie and westbound on Bairdmore.

    More details will be provided when they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment

    Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News