Police investigating 'serious' crash on Pembina Highway, people told to avoid the area

Drivers are being asked to avoid a stretch of Pembina Highway due to a serious crash.

Winnipeg police shared on X there is a serious crash in the area of Pembina Highway and Killarney Avenue. All northbound lanes have been closed between Dalhousie Drive and Killarney, while southbound Pembina has been reduced to two lanes between Kirkbridge and Bairdmore Boulevard.

Police said people are being asked to avoid the area and traffic is being re-routed eastbound on Dalhousie and westbound on Bairdmore.

More details will be provided when they become available.