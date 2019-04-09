

CTV Winnipeg





Police are still on the scene of what they are calling a fairly serious incident in the 1400 block of Niakwa Road at the Super 8 Winnipeg East hotel after being called there Monday.

Winnipeg police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. yesterday.

Police have not given any specific details, however they did say that there was “lots of illegal things going on.”

Police are still on the scene this morning holding the scene for investigators, however there is no longer a risk to public safety.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

They are expected to release more information on the incident later today.

More information to come.