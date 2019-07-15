

Renee Rodgers, CTV News





Police said they were investigating a “serious incident” in Elmwood Monday night.

An SUV with significant front-end damage could be seen parked on Watt Street near Larson Avenue and Watt was closed to traffic between Bowman and Martin Avenues.

Witnesses said a large police presence could be seen in the area surrounding Watt Street.

Monday night police confirmed officers were investigating in the area but they would not give further details.

They said more information would be released on Tuesday.