The Winnipeg Police Service sex crimes unit is investigating after a woman reported being sexually assaulted on Tuesday in the Queen Elizabeth Way area.

Around 5:45 p.m., officers received report of an 18-year-old woman who appeared to have been assaulted.

According to police, the woman said she was walking along a river path when two men pushed her and grabbed her backpack. The men assaulted the woman before seriously sexually assaulting her, police said in a news release.

One man is described as being five feet 10 inches tall and in his 30s with dark skin, short brown hair and a beard. The second man is being described as in his 20s with light skin and dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).