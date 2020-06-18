WINNIPEG -- A man was taken to hospital in critical condition Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing in Winnipeg’s downtown.

Winnipeg police arrived at the corner of Donald Street and Graham Avenue around 1:15 p.m., following a report of the attack.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 30s with multiple upper-body wounds.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but he has since been upgraded to stable condition. At the time of the incident, police tape could be seen around an area in front of the Millennium Library.

Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.