Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a stab wound Monday.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Magnus Avenue in the North End just before 6 p.m. for a report of a serious incident.

A number of police cars were on scene and part of Magnus Avenue was blocked off to traffic.

Police said the victim of the stabbing is in stable condition, but crews are still on scene to investigate.

Officers are speaking with a few people who were detained.