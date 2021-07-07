WINNIPEG -- Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit are investigating a stabbing in the city’s North End that took place in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Just before 3:20 a.m., police were called to a home in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue after a man was stabbed.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his 30s with injuries and began to provide first aid. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and later upgraded to stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.