Police investigating suspicious death after man found in field on McPhillips
Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 10:42AM CST
A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found in a field in the 400 block of McPhillips Street.
Officers said they were notified about the body on Monday, March 9 around 6:10 p.m.
By the time cops found the man they said he displayed no signs of life. An autopsy is pending.
Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 204-986-6313 or Crime Stoppers.