WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found in a field in the 400 block of McPhillips Street.

Officers said they were notified about the body on Monday, March 9 around 6:10 p.m.

By the time cops found the man they said he displayed no signs of life. An autopsy is pending.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 204-986-6313 or Crime Stoppers.