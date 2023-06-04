Police investigating suspicious death at Portage Avenue motel

Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death in the west part of the city.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said emergency responders were called to the 3100 block of Portage Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday for a medical call.

They found a deceased man at the location. The WPS homicide unit is investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

The Boulevard Motel on the south side of Portage was taped off early Saturday morning.

No further details are available. The investigation continues.