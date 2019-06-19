

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious death” in the Point Douglas neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area of Austin Street and Higgins Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews were still on scene as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and expect to be in the area for quite a while.

Police won’t say whether there are any arrests made at this time.

Const. Rob Carver told CTV News there’s no risk to the public, however police are asking people to stay clear of the area as they conduct the investigation.

More to come.