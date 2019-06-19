Featured
Police investigating 'suspicious death' in Point Douglas
Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death in Point Douglas. CTV photo/Scott Andersson
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 8:36AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 19, 2019 8:38AM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious death” in the Point Douglas neighbourhood.
Police were called to the area of Austin Street and Higgins Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews were still on scene as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and expect to be in the area for quite a while.
Police won’t say whether there are any arrests made at this time.
Const. Rob Carver told CTV News there’s no risk to the public, however police are asking people to stay clear of the area as they conduct the investigation.
More to come.