WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating a man’s death following a call to an Elgin Avenue home early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, police responded to a report of an injured man at a home in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue and found an unconscious man with significant injuries.

Officers began performing CPR on the man. He was then taken to hospital where he later died.

Eve Brass lives next door to the home where police found the man. She said just after midnight, she heard what she called a racket coming from next door.

“I went to look, heard people yelling and screaming and saw a body on the floor," said Brass.

Brass said she went back to her own home, grabbed her cellphone and called 911.

Brass told CTV News that she couldn’t get to sleep after seeing the body, but that her upstairs neighbours are helping her "get through" the experience.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Winnipeg Police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).