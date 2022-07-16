Police investigating West End apartment homicide

Winnipeg Police are investigating the city's 28th homicide of 2022.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, when Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got a fire call to an apartment building in the 500 block of Burnell Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been injured and called police.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from injuries to his upper body, though they are not saying what may have caused them. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but later died.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. No suspects have been arrested.The Winnipeg Police Service forensic truck was still on scene late Saturday afternoon and police tape blocked off a basement entrance to the building

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).