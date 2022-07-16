Police investigating West End apartment homicide

Police investigating West End apartment homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service forensic truck was still on scene late Saturday afternoon and police tape blocked off a basement entrance to the building. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News) The Winnipeg Police Service forensic truck was still on scene late Saturday afternoon and police tape blocked off a basement entrance to the building. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island