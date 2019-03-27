Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s eleventh homicide of the year.

Police said someone called 911 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday after a woman between 45 and 65 years of age was assaulted in her home.

Police said after the call was made they met with someone who also lived in the home in the 100 block of Rockcliffe Road.

When officers arrived, Carver said the woman was in critical condition and emergency responders tried to help her, took her to hospital but she died shortly after.

“This is tragic,” said Const. Rob Carver.

Police said they did not rule out the woman’s death as a result of a domestic assault and that they are looking at all options.

The house wasn’t known to be connected to anything criminal, Carver said.