Police investigation prompts road closure on Sargent Avenue
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 6:03AM CST
Sargent Avenue is closed from Toronto to Beverley Streets. (Source: Ken Gabel/CTV Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating an incident on Sargent Avenue Wednesday morning.
Just after 5 a.m., police said Sargent Avenue is closed from Toronto to Beverley Streets. Both directions are closed.
Officers did not give any information regarding the type of investigation.
This is a developing story, more details to come.