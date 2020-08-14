Advertisement
Police investigation underway on Main Street near underpass
CTV News Winnipeg Published Friday, August 14, 2020 6:46AM CST Last Updated Friday, August 14, 2020 6:50AM CST
A police cruiser monitors the scene of an investigation on Main Street, Friday morning. (Image: Kenneth Gabel / CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating an incident Friday morning on Main Street.
Police have blocked off the southbound curb lane in the underpass near Higgins Avenue.
Few details are available but a number of items can be seen scattered on the sidewalk. There also appear to be bloodstains present.
CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg Police for more information.
-This is a developing story. More to come.