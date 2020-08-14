WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating an incident Friday morning on Main Street.

Police have blocked off the southbound curb lane in the underpass near Higgins Avenue.

Few details are available but a number of items can be seen scattered on the sidewalk. There also appear to be bloodstains present.

CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg Police for more information.

 

-This is a developing story. More to come. 

  