Featured
Police issue $2,542 fine after youth admits to taking cannabis
File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 11:32AM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 29, 2018 12:00PM CST
The Sandy Bay Manitoba First Nations Police Service issued a hefty fine after a 13-year-old admitted to smoking cannabis.
On Friday around 1:30 p.m., police were informed that it was suspected that a child at a local school had consumed cannabis.
When police spoke with the 13-year-old they admitted to smoking cannabis and told them who provided it.
The person who gave the youth cannabis was fined $2,542 for supplying cannabis to a young person.
The Sandy Bay First Nation police reminds people that though cannabis is legal, there are still laws that regulate it.