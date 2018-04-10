

CTV Winnipeg





A sex offender police said is considered a high risk to re-offend against woman and girls of all ages in a sexually violent manner is being released from prison Tuesday.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit issued an advisory and said Michael James Fells, 35, is expected to live in Winnipeg after serving a sentence at Stony Mountain Institution.

Police said Fells, who has been designated as a dangerous offender, is untreated and has been convicted for nine counts of sexual assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement and other offenses.

His most recent conviction was connected to an incident where Fells grabbed, pushed down, threatened and sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl, who was the daughter of a friend, according to the advisory.

Police said Fells has a history of victimizing women after telling them he is a student or graduate of massage therapy or reflexology, and that he has a history of being deceptive to gain access and control of victims.

The conditions of his release state that he is not allowed to tell people he has trained or is training in massage or reflexology, nor is he allowed to be around children without approval of their parents and his parole supervisor, or attend parks, schools, community facilities or swimming areas where children can be expected to be present. He is also not allowed to touch any other person’s feet, and will be required to participate in treatment for sexual deviancy.

Police remind members of the public that vigilante activity against Fells will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information regarding fells is asked to call the joint police unit at 204-984-1888, or Winnipeg police, RCMP or Crime Stoppers.