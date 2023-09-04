Police issue silver alert for missing Winnipeg man

Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in finding a missing 65-year-old man.

The Winnipeg Police Service said Terry Smith was last seen in the Leila North area of Winnipeg on Sunday, Sept. 3, around 3:45 p.m.

Police say he is approximately five foot five in height, with a thin build and shoulder-length brown hair.

Smith wears prescription glasses, and was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, dark grey zip-up sweater, dark coloured jeans, and possibly black running shoes.

Police are concerned for Smith’s well-being and is asking anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.