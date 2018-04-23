

An inquest has found Winnipeg police were justified in using deadly force when an officer shot and killed a suspect on Langside Street.

It happened on May 9, 2010 as officers responded to a break and enter. Lance Muir then drove a stolen vehicle at an officer, but as the car approached, the officer fired four shots at it.

One of the bullets hit Muir in the chest, and ended up killing him.

In her ruling, Judge Cynthia Devine said there was nothing police could have done to change the outcome of this incident. She concluded the officer’s actions were appropriate, consistent with his training, and were justified.