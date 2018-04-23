Featured
Police justified in using deadly force in 2010 shooting in West Broadway, inquest finds
The incident happened on May 9, 2010 as officers responded to a break and enter. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 6:12PM CST
An inquest has found Winnipeg police were justified in using deadly force when an officer shot and killed a suspect on Langside Street.
It happened on May 9, 2010 as officers responded to a break and enter. Lance Muir then drove a stolen vehicle at an officer, but as the car approached, the officer fired four shots at it.
One of the bullets hit Muir in the chest, and ended up killing him.
In her ruling, Judge Cynthia Devine said there was nothing police could have done to change the outcome of this incident. She concluded the officer’s actions were appropriate, consistent with his training, and were justified.