

CTV Winnipeg





Police said a 46-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after a man was shot in the upper body on Boyd Avenue.

Winnipeg police were called to the incident at 8:15 a.m. on July 16, and said the man shot was taken to hospital. Investigators believe it happened after he was approached by an acquaintance, and the suspect left on foot.

On July 24 at about 9 p.m., police arrested the suspect in the area of Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street.

Darryl Louis Ross, 46, is facing a long list of charges, included attempt to commit murder and multiple weapons offenses.

He remains in custody.