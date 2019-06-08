

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has laid charges in connection to the city’s 22nd homicide of the year, matching last year’s total.

Const. Rob Carver says the attack was random, unprovoked and tragic.

Officers initially responded to a call believed to be about a fight with several men at the intersection of Sherbrook Street and Sara Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Once on scene, police discovered people trying to get away from a man wielding a knife.

Officers found a victim suffering from an upper-body stab wound and immediately started giving him first aid. He was taken to hospital and later died.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Robert Christian Donaldson.

Police have charged 34-year-old Rodney Byron Williams with second degree murder and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Williams was detained in custody.

Police say even though an arrest has been made they are still looking for witnesses to help solidify what happened and gather facts.

They asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219.