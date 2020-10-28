WINNIPEG -- A 35-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a homicide in Winnipeg’s West End last week.

On Oct. 21 at around 4:45 a.m., police went to the 600 block of Ellice Avenue where they found a man’s body. The victim has been identified as Winnipeg’s Dennis Tougas Beardy, 20.

Officers arrested a suspect in the homicide on Oct. 25.

Sidney Sheldon Rene Racette has been charged with several offences, including second-degree murder, disarming a peace officer, and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Racette is in custody.