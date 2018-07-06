Featured
Police locate 46-year-old man missing from Downtown Winnipeg
Supplied photo of Romil Rialubin, 46.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 8:03PM CST
Last Updated Friday, July 13, 2018 11:46AM CST
UPDATE: Police said Friday Romil Rialubin has been located.
EARLIER: Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of a 46-year-old Winnipeg man to come forward.
Romil Rialubin was last seen Thursday morning in Downtown Winnipeg, wearing a hospital gown, a black knee brace and cast on his left wrist.
Police said they are concerned for his well-being.
Investigators with the missing persons unit can be reached at 204-986-6250.