

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: Police said Friday Romil Rialubin has been located.

EARLIER: Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of a 46-year-old Winnipeg man to come forward.

Romil Rialubin was last seen Thursday morning in Downtown Winnipeg, wearing a hospital gown, a black knee brace and cast on his left wrist.

Police said they are concerned for his well-being.

Investigators with the missing persons unit can be reached at 204-986-6250.