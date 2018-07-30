

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: Police said Ryan Evans has been safely located.

EARLIER: The Winnipeg Police Service are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 25-year-old man.

Ryan Evans was last seen on July 17 in Winnipeg’s West End.

He is described as 5’9” with a medium build.

The police are concerned for Evans’ well-being. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.