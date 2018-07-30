Featured
Police locate missing 25-year-old Ryan Evans
Ryan Evans. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 10:02AM CST
Last Updated Monday, July 30, 2018 1:44PM CST
UPDATE: Police said Ryan Evans has been safely located.
EARLIER: The Winnipeg Police Service are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 25-year-old man.
Ryan Evans was last seen on July 17 in Winnipeg’s West End.
He is described as 5’9” with a medium build.
The police are concerned for Evans’ well-being. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.