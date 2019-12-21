Police locate missing 33-year-old man, last seen in Woodhaven area
Spencer Brason (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: THE WINNIPEG POLICE SERVICE SAID SPENCOR BRASON HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE.
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help to find a missing 33-year-old man.
Police said Spencer Brason was last seen in the Woodhaven area Friday night.
He is described as six feet and one inch tall, with a medium build, short light brown/dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with a reflective arrow logo on the sleeve, a dark blue sweater, dark grey sweat pants, black knee-height Sorel-style boots and a black toque.
A post on social media Saturday afternoon identified Brason a husband, family man and dad to his young kids.
Police said they are concerned about Brason’s well-being and are asking anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to call 204-986-6250.
Due to the changing weather conditions, police are asking the public to check nearby outbuildings on their properties in the event Branson sought shelter overnight.