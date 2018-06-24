

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service said they have safely located missing 70-year-old David Hanslip who had went missing on Saturday, June 23.

EARLIER: The Winnipeg Police Service is calling on the public for any information relating to missing 70-year-old, David Hanslip.

He was last seen on Saturday, June 23 around 12:20 a.m. leaving his house near Tyndal Park.

Hanslip left the house driving away in his 2006 grey Toyota Avalon with a license plate FJE701.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service at 204 986-6222.