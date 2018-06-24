Featured
Police locate missing senior safely
David Hanslip was last seen on June 24 at 12:20 a.m. in the Tyndal Park area. (Source: The Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 10:12AM CST
Last Updated Sunday, June 24, 2018 6:16PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service said they have safely located missing 70-year-old David Hanslip who had went missing on Saturday, June 23.
EARLIER: The Winnipeg Police Service is calling on the public for any information relating to missing 70-year-old, David Hanslip.
He was last seen on Saturday, June 23 around 12:20 a.m. leaving his house near Tyndal Park.
Hanslip left the house driving away in his 2006 grey Toyota Avalon with a license plate FJE701.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service at 204 986-6222.