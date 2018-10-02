

UPDATED: The RCMP said a pair of missing siblings from Brandon, Man. and their mother have been found safe in St. Albert, Alta.

Jessica Chartier has been arrested and faces charges in connection to the incident.

The Manitoba RCMP thank the public and the St. Albert RCMP for their help.

EARLIER: RCMP said a pair of siblings from Brandon, Man. is missing and a Canada-wide arrest warrant for abduction is out for their mother.

The kids, Melaina Chartier, 8, and Colton Nordstrom, 6, were not dropped off at school Friday after what was supposed to be a two-day legal parental visit with their mom Jessica Chartier, 29.

When the kids’ dad went to pick them up, he found out they had been absent Thursday and Friday.

Mounties based in Carberry were asked by the Brandon Police Service to help investigate.

The trio was last seen in Virden, Man. on Monday evening, RCMP said.

Colton is described as being three to 3.5 feet tall, with blonde hair and dark-framed, round glasses. Melaina is between 3.5 and four feet tall, with dark shoulder-length hair.

Jessica is described as being five feet seven inches tall, 150 pounds with black or blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.