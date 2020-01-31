WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg police are asking for help to find 17-year-old girl.

Noreen Osborne was last seen on Jan. 21 in the North End area of Winnipeg.

Police describe her as five foot six with an average build. She was last seen wearing a red jacket with black pants and black runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at (204) 986-6250 or CrimeStoppers.