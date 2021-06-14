WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are looking for a woman who may have information about a homicide that happened in May 2021.

Police said the woman could have relevant information about the death of Stuart Bruce Fritzley, who died on May 25.

Officers found Fritzley with serious injuries in the 800 block of Magnus Avenue. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the person investigators are looking for is described as an Indigenous woman in her early to mid-20s. She was wearing a black jacket and dark jeans.

The woman was last seen between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on the day Fritzley was killed, in the area of Manitoba Avenue between Sinclair Street and Arlington Street.

Investigators are asking anyone who may be able to identify the woman, or who may have information, to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.